ISP releases radio PSA to find Delphi teens’ killer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As investigators attempt to figure out who killed Carroll County teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German, police are reaching out to the public through various platforms to obtain more tips.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum released a radio PSA Saturday.

The minute-long message provides information about the case, including the audio of a man’s voice recorded on Liberty German’s phone the day the two girls went missing.

Efforts to find the girls’ killer have spread across the nation. The FBI said about 6,000 electronic billboards are being introduced nationwide to seek more leads.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. A $50,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information. People can report information anonymously.

