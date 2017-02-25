Jeff High School plays host to Xtreme Choir Showdown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School students from all over the Midwest made their way to Lafayette this weekend to show off their musical talents.

The seventh annual Xtreme Choir Showdown kicked off Saturday morning inside Jeff High School’s Rohrman Performing Arts Center.

The all-day event features choirs from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Tennessee.

Choirs were split up into a variety of categories where they were judged by a panel of judges.

Although they didn’t compete, Jeff’s varsity singers, first edition and expressions choirs did perform exhibition sets.

Jeff High School Show Choir director Verda Slinkard said the event brings some of the best talent in the Midwest under one roof.

“I love having the people here,” Slinkard said. “And a lot of the kids from other schools I’ve had in camps in the summer, so they’ll come up and say hi. It’s just like kind of a family reunion.”

Finals will wrap up around 11 o’clock Saturday night.

An award ceremony will be held following the competition.

