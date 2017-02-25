Local author holds benefit for widowed friend

WINAMAC, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippy’s Restaurant in Winamac is a popular spot for the community to get together and eat pizza and hang out with friends, and Saturday, it opened its doors for a good cause.

Tippy’s hosted a book signing benefit for local author Cindy Heigl.

Heigl is a friend of Brandi and Michael “Bubba” Shorter.

Shorter was a Star City volunteer firefighter, but in January, he was killed in a motorcycle wreck.

The Shorter’s were expecting the birth of their first child when Michael’s life was tragically cut short.

Heigl said the community has come together to show support of Brandi and to Michael’s family.

“Everybody in Winamac loves Brandi, and if you had the chance to meet her, you would love her, too,” said Heigl. “It’s just a heartbreaking situation we have all found ourselves in and nobody really knows what to do, but this is one thing that we can do.”

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s book signing will go towards Brandi and her son.

