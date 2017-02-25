Man sentenced for leading police on a chase after pharmacy robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A man is sentenced to 17 years for leading police on a chase after a West Lafayette pharmacy robbery.

A jury found Carlvion Gates, 25 of Indianapolis, guilty on several charges including robbery, theft and possession of a narcotic drug.

Gates is one of four people accused in the case.

Police said it happened at the CVS on Sagamore Parkway. They believe another man walked into the pharmacy with a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. They believe that man dropped off the drugs with Gates and two women, then left in another car.

Police pursued Gates and the women down I-65 to Lebanon, where stop sticks were deployed.

Gates has been sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, two years on community corrections and five years suspended and served on probation.

