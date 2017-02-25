Purdue women set for season finale Sunday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team and Mackey Arena will say goodbye to seniors Ashley Morrissette and Bridget Perry on Sunday as they play the final regular-season game of their career on their home floor. The Boilermakers host Northwestern at 4 p.m. ET, live on the Big Ten Network, with major seeding implications in next week’s Big Ten Tournament on the line.

Morrissette and Perry have combined to post some of the top statistical marks in school history over their four-year careers, combining for 71 victories, 2,231 points, 775 rebounds, 487 assists, 299 steals and 92 blocks. The pair is one of the most competitive tandems to wear a Purdue uniform and has left the Boilermakers a variety of incredible memories over their outstanding careers.

Morrissette is putting together one of the top scoring seasons by a Boilermaker in recent history, averaging 16.2 points per game and rising to 18th on Purdue’s all-time leaderboard. She’s set to become the seventh player in program history to lead the Boilermakers in scoring, assists and steals in the same season, and became one-of-11 players all-time at Purdue to score 30 points twice in a season with 31-point efforts at Pittsburgh and Michigan State this year.

Perry is closing in on becoming the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points, entering tomorrow with 948, and ranks in the top-30 all-time at Purdue in free throw shooting, rebounding, steals and career starts. Perry ranks 12th in program history from behind the 3-point line, where she’s made 35.9 percent for her career, and is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and two-time Academic All-America nominee.

The Boilermakers and Wildcats play in the final overall game of the Big Ten regular season, and are in the middle of a log jam in the conference standings, both fighting for an improved seed in the postseason tournament. Both teams are able to climb as high as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, while either side could wind up in the 8-9 game in the second round as well.

