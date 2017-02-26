City, county leaders plan Logansport landmark’s future

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places is due for improvements, but city and county leaders don’t necessarily see eye to eye with future plans.

Built in 1865, the Cass County Memorial Center sits at the corner of Seventh and Markets streets in the city’s downtown area.

“It was meant to honor the people who not only served their country but gave their lives for our country,” Kitchell said. “And I think, in that spirit and that resolve, we have to stand up for some things that we hold sincere and sacrosanct as a community, as a country.”

Nearly a century and a half after being constructed, the landmark needs some tinder loving care, which includes landscaping, bringing handicap accessibility up to par and getting a structural analysis.

Kitchell said a master plan is complete and work will come with a price tag around $1.7 million.

The county transferred ownership to the city in 2014, but state law says maintaining and improving war memorials is left solely to the county.

A court ruling gave the city and the county joint ownership.

“It’s something that we can get that will really be a positive for the entire community and for the veterans community that honors veterans from our community,” Kitchell said.

But Jim Sailors, the president of the Cass County Commissioners, said he’s not completely on board with moving forward.

“When you’re going to put a lot of money into a building and then when you get done, you’re probably still not going to have anything other than a war memorial,” Sailors said. “It’s kind of concerning to the public.”

Sailors said he’s looking out for what’s in the best interest of taxpayers.

“I’m not sure that’s the best thing we can do with taxpayer dollars,” Sailors said.

As a way to prevent taxpayers from footing the bill, leaders have touted a few options.

This includes securing a 501(c3) status for a nonprofit contribution. This would allow for donations to maintain the building. They also applied for a $500,000 grant from the state.

“Would you expect Indianapolis to turn its back on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Monument Circle?” Kitchell asked. “Would you expect Purdue or Indiana to want to tear down their memorial unions? Well, of course not.”

Sailors said the county will continue working with the city to finalize plans .

“We’re trying to work through it, and things like this are never an easy fix because you have so many people on each side,” Sailors said.

“The situation here is one of if everybody’s a stakeholder,” Kitchell said. “Success has many fathers. Failure is an orphan, and right now, we need the building to have many fathers.”

Monday’s meeting on the issue has been cancelled, but Kitchell expects to hold a meeting later this spring.

