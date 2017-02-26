Community comes together to celebrate Black History Month

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the final celebrations of Black History Month was held Sunday at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. The Black History Celebration was free to the public and included live entertainment and food.

People of all ages got a chance to learn about black history, culture and do hands-on activities. Activities included making ice cream with liquid nitrogen and games to learn code.

There were also presentations by Sunnyside Intermediate School students and community leaders. The presenters shared facts about famous African Americans and organizations in Greater Lafayette.

Organizer Theresa Loyd says the event provides a great opportunity to bring all cultures within the community together.

“And to teach our children, our family, about the events that happened in the past and what we can do to build a better future as a whole community,” Loyd said.

The event was the first black history celebration at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. More than 100 people participated, and Loyd hopes to make it an annual event.

