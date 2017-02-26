Deal reached to end 9-month lockout at South Bend factory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 300 workers at a Honeywell factory in South Bend will soon be returning to those jobs after reaching an agreement to end a nine-month lockout.

Members of the factory’s United Auto Workers local voted Saturday to approve a new five-year contract with the company. Honeywell had locked out the workers since a contract offer was voted down in May and again in November.

Union local president Todd Treber tells the South Bend Tribune Honeywell moved some from its previous positions and calls the new contract an equitable offer.

Honeywell Aerospace spokesman Scott Sayres says the company and union officials are working on arrangements for the workers’ return.

The factory makes brakes and wheels for commercial and military aircraft.

