Dr. Mangala Subramaniam named YWCA Woman of Distinction

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — March 1 is the 43rd annual YWCA Salute to Women dinner. Nine women, including one Purdue University professor, will be honored for their work in the community.

Dr. Mangala Subramaniam is an associate professor of sociology at Purdue. Whether she’s working on campus or off the clock, she makes time to uplift men and women around the world.

“I may not be able to do everything for everyone, but [I ask myself], ‘What is that small thing that I can contribute to changing peoples lives?'” Subramaniam said.

This is one of the many reasons why Subramaniam is a YWCA Woman of Distinction.

“I think it’s a terrific honor to be among others who are honorees who are listed for this year but also past winners,” she said.

She teaches while doing her own research and analysis on topics such as law, violence against women and HIV prevention. She has now published three books and more than 30 articles addressing gender.

“A lot of it also has policy implications for not just national governments but also for international agencies,” she said. “Organizations where they invest money in, what they choose to pursue.”

Subramaniam comes from a privileged background but recognizes disadvantages others face. She said recognizing a problem is only the first part of creating change.

“I think bringing their experience to the center of the conversation and allowing people to see it and then kind of deciding what can be done or what can people do,” said Subramaniam. “I think it’s very important for me.”

She hopes others continue to do the same in Greater Lafayette and around the world.

“That makes peoples lives better,” she said.

