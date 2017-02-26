Furry friend making a difference at Cumberland Elementary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There’s a new staff member at Cumberland Elementary, and he’s helping others while standing on four paws.

“First thing I do is say, ‘Hi Victor,’ and I pet him,” second-grade student Owen Beaver said. “It really makes me feel good inside.”

Seven-year-old lab mix Victor started serving as the school’s therapy dog at the start of the school year. He assists Cumberland Elementary School counselor Marcella Holmes

“He’s been a great asset,” Holmes said. “We consider him one of the staff members here at Cumberland.”

Holmes said Victor helps children deal with various emotional problems.

“If a child is angry, sad, upset in any way — he’s comforting,” Holmes explained. “He’s nonjudgemental. He loves them without any kind of stipulation.”

Any student in need can come to Holmes office for a cuddle session with Victor. After a few kisses from the sweet and compassionate canine, students are usually able to go on with their school day.

“He’s helped me with my anger, my frustration,” Beaver said. “Pretty much any feeling, he’s helped me get through it.”

Holmes said Victor stays in the school’s office most of the time but gets to walk through the halls where he’s greeted by students. The school has a comprehensive plan in place, especially when it comes to children who may be allergic to dogs.

Holmes said she hopes to see more schools follow suit.

“There are a few around Lafayette, but it’s becoming much more common because [counselors] see how beneficial they are,” she said.

Holmes said the benefit can be seen daily.

“When they know that there’s someone here at school that is not going to expect them to do these unmanageable tasks and is going to give them this love that is so free, why wouldn’t they want to come to school?” Holmes said.

It’s obvious that Victor is making a lasting impression.

“I feel like it’s the best school in the world because Victor’s here,” Beaver added.

When Victor isn’t working to make student’s days brighter, he lives with Holmes. She is responsible for all the costs it takes to care for him.

