One dead after two vehicle crash in Newton Co.

NEWTON CO., Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a crash in Newton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 800 North and State Road 55.

Investigators say a Ford Escort was traveling east bound on 800 North when they failed to yield the right of way to a GMC Pickup traveling south bound on State Road 55.

The Ford Escort was struck on the driver’s side. The driver of the Escort had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...