Purdue drops weekend finale

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue ends the weekend with a loss to LIU Brooklyn in the final game of the Mary Nutter Classic.

Purdue (2-12) fell in five innings as LIU Brooklyn (5-8) scored 15 runs in the first three innings to defeat the Boilermakers 21-5. The two teams combined for 31 hits while Purdue stranded at least two runners on base every inning resulting in 11 for the game.

Tayler Wullenweber completed her fabulous weekend at the plate going 2-2 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Wullenweber played in all five games of the Mary Nutter Classic, started three, hit .636 (7-11), drove in one and scored three runs. Kaylah Hampton was 2-4 with a run scored and on the weekend was 7-16 while driving in four runs.

The Boilermakers scored in every inning besides the second but could not match up with the Blackbirds run production which scored five or more runs in three of the five innings. Maddie Damon (2-3) earned the loss, her second of the weeknd, after going 2.1 innings giving up eight hits and 11 runs (10 earned).

Next up, the Boilermakers head to Kissimmee, Florida, located seven miles southeast of Palm Springs, for the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic from March 3 to 5. They are scheduled to play five games against Kansas, Bryant, Notre Dame, UNC Charlotte and South Alabama.

