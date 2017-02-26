Purdue loses pitcher’s duel to Little Rock 2-0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Purdue Sports) — Gareth Stroh worked six innings of one-run ball, but he came out on the tough-luck side of a pitcher’s duel as Purdue baseball dropped the middle game of its weekend series at Little Rock 2-0.

The Boilermakers (3-3) had at least one base runner in five of the first six innings, but went hitless (0-for-8) on the day with runners in scoring position. Purdue left seven runners on base, including five in scoring position.

Little Rock starter Cory Malcolm (1-0) struck out 11 batters for the second weekend in a row. The Elkhart, Indiana, native limited the Boilermakers to five singles and a walk over seven innings He struck out six of the final 13 batters he faced. The Little Rock bullpen backed him up with a pair of 1-2-3 innings. The final 10 Boilermakers to come to the plate were retired.

Stroh (0-1) began his outing with consecutive 1-2-3 innings and retried 11 of the first 13 batters he faced. The left-hander did not issue a walk and induced a 5-4-3 double play to erase a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth.

The Trojans broke the scoreless stalemate with three hits in the fifth inning, including consecutive two-out singles from the No. 8 and 9 hitters. Sophomore Christian Reyes’ first collegiate hit plated Cameron Knight, who had doubled to open the frame.

Stephen Kalina recorded a single, sacrifice bunt and outfield assist in his first start as outfielder for the Boilermakers. He threw out a runner at the plate from left field to end the sixth inning. Nick Dalesandro singled twice as the only Purdue player to record a pair of hits.

Evan Warden and Dalesandro recorded back-to-back singles to begin the third inning, setting the stage for the Boilermakers’ best scoring opportunity. Harry Shipley was asked to execute a sacrifice bunt was unable to advance the runners, going down on strikes when he bunted foul with a 2-2 count. Malcom then retired Mike Madej and Jacson McGowan to strand runners on the corners.

Shipley singled in his first at-bat to extend his reached base safely streak to 11 consecutive games dating back to last season. Warden has also been on base in every game this year.

The rubber game of the series is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

