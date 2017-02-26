Softball falls to Houston and Stanford

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Purdue blanked on the second day of the Mary Nutter Classic after falling to Houston and Stanford.

Game 1

Purdue (2-10) fell 8-2 as Houston pulled away with two three run innings late to defeat the Boilermakers in the third game of the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California. Purdue was first on the scoreboard in the top of the second frame as Alexa Binckes picked up her third RBI of the season from a line drive up the middle that scored Stephanie Ramsey.

Houston (6-10), played in their second game of a back-to-back after falling 7-6 to Oregon State in eight innings, would respond in the bottom half of the second scoring two runs off of the bat of the Cougars best hitter, Arielle James. James was a major key in the victory for Houston as she finished the day going 2-3 with two RBI’s, BB and a run scored.

Binckes once again got the wheels moving for the Boilers in the fifth inning as she singled to start the frame, Samantha Peltz then replaced her on first base. Maya Hughes approached with Peltz standing on third and Hughes drove home her first run of the season knotting the game up at two. Purdue would not hold the lead long as Houston responded with a rally in the bottom half of frame scoring three runs to retake a 5-2 lead and would not look back scoring three more in the sixth.

Purdue could not put together enough hits for the second game in a row of the weekend but freshman Alexa Binckes was a bright spot in the Boilermaker lineup going 2-2 on the day and an RBI. Binckes’two hits in the game matched her season total moving her average to .364 (4-11).

Game 2

Purdue (2-11) fell behind early and battled their way back in the second game of the day against Stanford (10-5) but eventually the Cardinal defeated the Boilermakers 10-6.

The Boilermakers threated in the third inning as Tayler Wullenweber led off the frame with a standup double down the left field line but was stranded on third after Purdue was unable to string together anything to bring her home.

Kaitlynn Moody (0-4) earned the loss as she tossed 5.2 innings, giving up 10 hits and 10 runs while striking out four. The Boilers were plagued by three errors in the first two innings which allowed the Cardinal lineup to turnover their lineup and produce three runs. Stanford led 5-0 as Purdue started the bottom half of the fifth.

Much like Binckes against Houston, freshman Tayler Wullenweber was a bright spot for the Boilermakers as she was 3-3 on the day and sparked Purdue for a three run fifth inning. Wullenweber started the frame by doubling down the left field line and was brought around to score courtesy of Hoppman and Hughes’ singles as the Boilermakers started to see things going their way after a rough start.

Momentum was on Purdue’s side but Stanford responded with a big inning of their own in the sixth scoring five runs to take a 10-3 lead, a lead that they would the Cardinal would not give up. The Boilermakers rallied in the final three innings scoring all six of their runs including the first homerun of the season from Lexi Huffman and had bases loaded with two outs in the seventh but a popup to the first baseman ended the rally and the game.

Purdue will return to action tomorrow for their final game of the Mary Nutter Classic at 12 p.m. ET against LIU Brooklyn and can be streamed online via FloSoftball. Purdue holds a 6-0 all-time series lead over LIU Brooklyn.

