2017 Woman of Distinction Sarah Powley

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is just days away from honoring several local women and their efforts to make a difference.

Award-winning educator Sarah Powley is one of those being recognized at this year’s banquet.

“Teachers go into education because they want to make a difference,” she said.

That’s what Powley has been striving to do for more than three decades.

She once served as an English teacher and Department Chair at McCutcheon High School. Powley now works as instructional coach for the Tippecanoe School Corporation, instructing other teachers how they can make a difference.

“We also have an opportunity to make an impact on students’ lives in a much more personal way,” she added.

Powley has been an exchange teacher in Russia, leading a three-year program of student exchanges. She’s also helped coordinate several teacher exchanges with educators from Europe, Africa and South America.

Through her studies in Rwanda, she was able to show her students that genocide begins with a pattern of prejudice and discrimination.

“Getting them to understand that people all over the world are more alike than they are different, and that’s the impact that we really wanted to make,” explained Powley.

She believes the biggest impact she’s been able to make is on individual students.

“What I’m proudest of is the impact that I’ve had on individual kids, and what they’ve made of their lives, and how their lives have been changed because of experiences that I’ve been a small part of,” said Powley.

It’s her influence that makes her among several local women honored during the Greater Lafayette YWCA’s 2017 Salute to Women.

Powley said she’s humbled to be named a Woman of Distinction.

“It gives me a chance to say thank you to my friends and my family, but especially to the teachers that have worked with me on all of these projects,” she added.

Powley also serves as co-chair of the Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference.

It’s through that event that she’s able to help honor the lives of Holocaust victims while fighting prejudice and discrimination in today’s world.

She said she works to create that same influence in the classroom.

“Helping my kids to see what it takes to be a hero,” said Powley. “That it isn’t about Superman and spandex. It’s about stepping up when there’s a need.”

Powley said she doesn’t see her time in the classroom coming to an end anytime soon.

“As long as I can, I’m going to be in there fighting,” she said. “Fighting for kids. Fighting against prejudice. Fighting for making this world a better place.”

The 2017 YWCA Salute to Women ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...