60-year sentence for kidnapping, murder of 15-month-old

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — The man found guilty of killing a 15-month-old was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Parker, who was found guilty on Feb. 3 in the kidnapping and murder of Shaylyn Ammerman in March 2016, was sentenced to 60 years with an additional 16 years to be served concurrently and fully executed.

His sentencing was in exchange for a plea agreement where six other charges were dropped – rape, child molesting, aggravated battery, strangulation, obstruction of justice, failure to report a dead body.

Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen said that while many in the community wanted Parker to stand trial and face a possible sentence of life without parole, the risk was too great that he might not be convicted. Owen County Prosecutor Donald VanDerMoere outlined several potential problems, including a lack of DNA evidence linking Parker to the crime.

Quillen told Parker he has “no moral compass” and called his actions “pure evil.”

Prosecutors say Parker drank whiskey with Shaylyn Ammerman’s uncle on March 23, then waited until everyone else was asleep before abducting the toddler from her father’s home in Spencer and raping and killing her. Parker initially denied involvement, but police say he directed them to Shaylyn’s body the next day in nearby woods, along the White River near Gosport, 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

An autopsy found Shaylyn suffered severe sexual trauma while she was alive and that she died from asphyxiation. Investigators reported finding the girl’s body next to a tree and a burn pile nearby believed to contain her clothes and other evidence.

Justin Ammerman, Shaylyn’s father, said Monday that Parker’s punishment was too light, but upon prodding from prosecutor agreed with the plea deal.

“She was my only child, the light of my life,” Ammerman said. “When I found out she had been murdered, I wanted to find who was responsible for this. I wanted to die, too.”

