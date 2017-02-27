Celebrating different levels of ability during Disability Awareness Month in March

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) –March is Disability Awareness Month, and there are several events happening in Monticello to recognize the month.

Jim Kramer from the Monticello ADA and Monica Casanova from the Monticello-Union Township stopped by News 18 This Morning to discuss Disability Awareness Month.

Once again, several city employees will take part in the “Mile in My Shoes” event.

“People get the opportunity to wear an apparatus [like a prosthetic limb] or sit in a wheelchair to see what’s it like to be in a handicapped position,” explained Kramer.

There will also be a wheelchair basketball tournament with the Lafayette Spinners. The tournament will feature the Monticello police and fire department be called “Guns and Hoses.”

The library is also helping out with Disability Awareness Month.

“We’re hosting the Arts and Awards reception on March 1,” said Casanova.

Kramer wanted to stress one thing.

“While we call it Disability Awareness month, we’re trying to make people aware not of the disabilities people hae but the abilities.”

For more information on the events, go to city of Monticello’s website.

