Crawfordsville revives Human Rights Commission

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — With hopes of addressing issues related to diversity, leaders in Crawfordsville are looking to update laws and ordinances dating back several decades.

Originally established in 1979, the Crawfordsville Commission on Human Rights aims at addressing diversity issues in the community. It hadn’t been very active until a year ago when Mayor Todd Barton revived it.

“We were trying to come to terms with several issues and kind of thinking in these terms anyway, so it kind of made sense to resurrect something that was already on the books,” he said.

Barton said like many communities, Crawfordsville has become more diverse over the years.

The commission will pick through standing city ordinances and recommend any changes, such as rewording. This includes race, gender and sexual orientation.

“In a lot of our ordinances, everything relating to the mayor says ‘he’ and so maybe that’s a problem, maybe it’s not in other places it was he or she,” Barton said.

Twelve community members have been designated to join the commission. Mike Reidy, a city councilman, serves on the commission.

“Even a small town like Crawfordsville, the city ordinance is about this thick,” Reidy said. “So there’s a lot of things to go through. And I’m sure we’ll find some things that we’ll say, ‘Gee, when this was written in 1979, or whenever it was, we should strengthen it – add this or add that.”

Judy Nabors has called Crawfordsville home for more than 30 years. She enjoys the city’s mix of cultures.

“Different cultures, different races,” she said. “To me, it’s exciting.”

When it comes to making changes to the city’s laws, Nabors wants to make sure everybody is on the same page.

“Overall, I think people should be treated the same,” said Nabors.

Reidy wants everyone to feel welcome in Crawfordsville.

“We need a Human Rights Commission to make sure people’s rights are recognized and protected,” Reidy said. “Regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, whatever, I think it’s just going to make Crawfordsville a stronger city – a better place to live.”

Barton said the commission will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the city building. The public is welcome to attend.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...