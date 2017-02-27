Efforts continue in Delphi to raise money for victims’ families

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Around the city of Delphi, restaurants are continuing their efforts to raise money for the families of the victims – 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams – as investigators still search for the person or persons who killed the girls two weeks ago.

One of those restaurants supporting the families is The Dock. This weekend they helped raise over $6,000.

Dock employee Morgan Robbins said she’s pleased by the turnout they had, but she’s not surprised.

“We have a lot of families that work for us and it hit close to home for all of us, most of the full-time employees have children too that are their age,” Robbins said.

She said families could enjoy the food, but there was a special class for the kids. Children of all ages got a chance to learn self-defense.

“Our community has grown so fast together, and I do believe they loved coming here and learning things like that,” said Robbins.

Local EMTs came out to teach kids different ways to protect themselves.

“To teach not just the little girls here in town, but all the kids that live close to here.” Robbins said.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said he is not shocked to see the support.

“This community, a number of times in the past, has come to the occasion,” Leazenby said.

They are continuing to raise the bar for the amount of support shown these past two weeks.

“Whether it be here in Indiana and nationwide,” he said.

Leazenby said this reinforces everyone’s common goal: to find the person or people responsible for this tragedy.

“And hopefully, I think we will get back to our basics in being a good solid community,” said Leazenby.

As News 18 reported earlier Monday, Indiana State Police said the reward has increased to $96,000 and tips are close to 9,000.

On Monday, flyers are also being distributed to area communities for people who don’t watch TV or listen to the radio.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to report it to the tip line at 844-459-5786. Information can also be reported by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...