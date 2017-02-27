Fire heavily damages luxury apartment complex in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Fire crews have demolished portions of a luxury apartment complex under construction in southern Indiana that was heavily damaged by a weekend fire.

Saturday’s fire apparently started in a third-story unit at The Breakwater complex in downtown New Albany, just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The News and Tribune reports fire crews razed portions of the building Sunday deemed unstable following the wind-driven fire.

The $26 million complex is being developed by Flaherty & Collins Properties. Company Senior Vice President Jill Herron says the fire is believed to have affected about 80 of 125 units in a building containing most of the project’s nearly 200 units.

That building was slated for testing and inspection in the coming weeks. The fire suppression system had not been activated.

