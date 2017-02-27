Frankfort woman identified as victim in fatal crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort woman was the victim of Friday’s fatal crash on State Road 28 in Clinton County.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Major Joe Mink tells News 18 Samantha Harrison, 28, of Frankfort was the victim.

Witnesses told Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies Harrison was driving erratically before she crashed her vehicle into a utility pole.

The sheriff’s office said the utility pole snapped upon impact and the power lines were knocked to the ground.

Harrison was taken to a Frankfort hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A helicopter was called in for assistance but was unable to fly due to weather.

Mink said officials are awaiting toxicology results.

