FutureLearn gives Purdue students, faculty a global learning experience

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University instructors and students will soon be able to start a global conversation through massive online courses known as FutureLearn.

The courses can be completed on any device with internet capabilities, even your smartphone.

It’s free and open to everyone, but was brought to Purdue as a supplement for college courses.

Although the FutureLearn courses don’t directly result in credits, for the $60-fee you can get a completion certificate.

FutureLearn is based out of the United Kingdom.

CEO Simon Nelson came to Purdue Monday morning to explain how the program works, and what students and faculty can get out of it.

“We’ve put particular emphasis on the social aspects of learning so the content in some way is used as a catalyst to get people talking,” said Nelson.

Purdue says the partnership with FutureLearn is a part of its strategy to take advantage of modern technology and to further its land-grant mission.

“The FutureLearn platform will provide out faculty and staff the opportunity to reach broad audiences, large audiences and different audiences with modular learning content in a cutting-edge social learning environment,” said Jon Harbor, Purdue’s associate vice provost for teaching and learning.

The courses will range from a variety of subjects and the majority of them will be 2-8 weeks long and is expected to take 3-5 hours per week.

Registration for FutureLearn courses offered by Purdue can be completed here.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to contact Maricel Lawrence, Purdue’s associate director for digital education, at lawren36@purdue.edu.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...