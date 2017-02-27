Indiana House passes $31.7 billion budget proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a two-year state spending proposal that relies on revenue from a $1 per-pack cigarette tax increase.

The $31.7 billion budget put forward by House Republicans was passed Monday on a 68-29 vote. It now heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, which will make its own changes to the measure in the weeks to come. A final plan must be agreed to by both chambers before it is sent to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The proposal includes a modest funding increase for K-12 education and directs an additional $10 million to the state’s preschool pilot program for needy kids.

It sets aside $5 million for efforts to be undertaken by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new drug czar and would give Indiana state troopers a pay raise.

