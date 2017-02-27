Jewish centers cope with bomb threats nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Jewish centers and schools across the nation coped with another wave of bomb threats Monday, including a center in Indianapolis.

The Arthur M. Glick Jewish Community Center in Indy was one of several affected by bomb threats Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the JCC posted that the center was closed. It later released a statement saying it had received a bomb threat, which was found to be a hoax. The center reopened after about 45 minutes.

Jewish centers and schools in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Virginia also were threatened, according to the JCC Association of North America.

No bombs were found at any location. Many of the buildings were cleared by early Monday afternoon and had resumed normal operations.

It was the fifth round of bomb threats against Jewish institutions since the start of this year.

State Sen. Ron Alting said the recent bomb threats around the country and the one made Monday to the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center need to stop.

“Hate has no place in America. Our veterans fought for all of our rights and the ability to have personal freedoms,” he said. “It’s sad to see these types of actions being committed, and I hope that we can work toward bringing our country together.”

The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating the threats.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...