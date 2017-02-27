LSC discusses first phase of $98 million renovation project

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette School Corporation is making headway on its $98-million renovation project. The school board discussed plans for the Tecumseh Junior High School additions in a meeting Monday night.

School officials have gone through 24 versions of the school’s architectural layout.

The plans include a bus lane that extends from S. 22nd Street to the school’s main entrances. A sidewalk is expected to be put in and will run along the bus lane, as a way to make it safer for students to get on the bus. Students will also be assigned a location where a bus will pick them up each day.

The plans also include placing the parent drop-off and bus pick-up sites in separate parking lots.

The added bus lane will be part of phase one.

Phase one will also include updating the cafeteria, which hasn’t been updated since 1956, when the school was built.

In addition, a special education wing will also be added.

LSC’s Chief Financial Officer Eric Rody said instead of the classrooms being dispersed throughout the school, they will be in one consolidated wing.

“We can give them some more outdoor space to work with, a little more window space and direct sunlight,” said Rody. “The addition refers to what I am going to refer to as a patio area.”

Construction is expected to start this spring, right after graduation.

School officials are also discussing if Tecumseh should go from eight periods a day to seven. Board members expect to take away study halls, so more time can be added to classes like language arts and math.

