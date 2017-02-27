Lynn Isenbarger named 2017 YWCA Woman of Distinction

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A community volunteer, horse lover and STEM advocate made Lynn Isenbarger one of YWCA’s Salute to Women award winners.

“I was honored to be nominated,” said Isenbarger. “To find out I won, I cried. I cried.”

All of Isenbarger’s life she’s been the one cheering from the stands. And with six children and 13 grandchildren, she’s sat in a lot of bleachers. But this is her moment and for her, it’s extra special.

“It’s doubly nice because my mom was one of the first recipients when they first started it in late ’70s, early ’80s,” said Isenbarger. “She just passed away in August so to kind of be associated with something that meant a lot to her, and then be apart of that kind of had double meaning.”

Isenbarger followed in her mother’s footsteps and centered her life around giving back to others.

She focuses on teaching STEM-related courses to her fourth and fifth-grade students at Hershey Elementary.

“I think it is a part of our future and I think all kids need to be prepared for that,” said Isenbarger. “So I work hard to incorporate science, technology, engineering and mathematics in my classroom.”

She knows it’s even tougher for the girls to gain interest in these topics. That’s why she completed a course at Purdue University that allows her to share what she’s learned to other teachers at the school.

“I’m trying to make sure they find it an exciting experience and that they can do those same things,” said Isenbarger.

Having been around kids almost her whole life, Lynn loves nothing more than walking through her classroom door.

“It’s nice to go to school everyday and be with the joy they bring to the classroom,” said Isenbarger. “We hear things that aren’t so good about children and education, but there are so many good things that fly under the radar that nobody knows about.”

