Morrissette named First Team All-Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue women’s basketball senior Ashley Morrissette was named First Team All-Big Ten on Monday, becoming the 17th player in program history to earn the honor and the first since Courtney Moses in 2013-14. The Boilermaker standout was honored by coaches and media on the first team, and was a member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team as well, while sophomore Dominique McBryde was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the conference coaches and freshman Ae’Rianna Harris received the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Morrissette joins an elite list of first-team honorees in Boilermaker history, and becomes the fourth player to earn the award under head coach Sharon Versyp. She’s averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, hitting 41 percent from the field and 80 percent at the charity stripe. She leads the Boilermakers in scoring, assists and steals and will become the seventh player in program history to lead the team in all three categories in a season. Her 31-point efforts at Pittsburgh and Michigan State make her the 11th player at Purdue to post 30+ twice in a season, while her 16.0 points per game marks the highest scoring average for a Boilermaker since Katie Gearlds scored 19.1 per game in 2006-07. She’s also the first Boilermaker to average at least 15 points and four assists for a season since Katie Douglas in 1999-00.

Morrissette is also the fifth player in Purdue women’s basketball history to earn a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, joining assistant coach Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton, FahKara Malone, Danielle Campbell and April Wilson. The Boilermaker senior averages 2.5 steals per game this season, good for third in the conference, while her 2.9 steals per game in Big Ten play were tied for second-most. She had 15 games with at least three steals this season, including two games with five and a career-high six steals against Ohio State and Nebraska.

McBryde’s conference honors are the first of her career as the sophomore forward has averaged 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, including 8.5 points and 6.8 boards per game in Big Ten action. She ranked seventh in conference play in field goal percentage, converting 53.8 percent from the floor, and her 50 percent career shooting percentage is currently tied for 11th all-time at Purdue with Stacey Lovelace. Her 190 rebounds this season are tied with Wisdom-Hylton on Purdue’s sophomore-season record list, while her 6.6 per game average is tied with Shereka Wright and Sue Fackler for fourth-best by a sophomore. In less than two seasons at Purdue, McBryde has already rejected 65 shots, good for 19th on Purdue’s career record list.

Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell was named the Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and media, while Buckeye teammate Linnae Harper earned Sixth Player of the Year honors. Northwestern’s Ashley Deary was named Defensive Player of the Year after breaking the Big Ten career steals record this season, and Maryland’s Destiny Slocum was tabbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and media. Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico earned Big Ten Coach of the Year from the coaches and media after already leading Michigan to a school-record win total.

The Boilermakers open action at the Big Ten Tournament this week in Indianapolis on Thursday, awaiting the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 12 seed Illinois and No. 13 seed Nebraska, scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

