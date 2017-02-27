No. 16-ranked Purdue battles Indiana in home finale

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 16-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team closes out its home slate Tuesday night as Indiana comes to visit on Senior Night, tipping at 7 p.m. ET, in Mackey Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

The Boilermakers are in position to clinch at least a share of its Big Ten-best 23rd conference title with a victory. Purdue, owners of a 12-4 league record, hold a one-game lead over Wisconsin (11-5) with just two games to play. A Purdue win or a Wisconsin loss in either of the next two games will give Purdue at worst a share of the league title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue is looking for its second regular-season title in the last eight years and can clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title at Mackey Arena for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Purdue is hoping a sold-out Mackey Arena crowd can help lift the Boilermakers to the title. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue owns a league-best 23-3 mark against Big Ten opponents and Purdue is looking for its third straight 8-1 record at home vs. Big Ten foes.

Purdue will close out its regular season Sunday at Northwestern, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. ET, on CBS.

