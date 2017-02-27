Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to let him keep secret some documents emailed to him while he was the state’s governor.

The request comes after an Indianapolis lawyer earlier this month sought the overturning of a state appeals court decision denying access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.

The appeals court ruled the documents are privileged attorney-client communications.

Pence lawyer Joseph Chapelle argues in a Friday court filing that requiring the release of such documents would interfere with the governor’s decision making.

The state supreme court hasn’t yet decided whether it will consider the appeal.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...