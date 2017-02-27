Saluting one woman’s efforts to comfort and support grieving mothers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The YWCA of Greater Lafayette honors women who are making a difference in the community every year. One woman is being recognized this year for her efforts to comfort and support other mothers who have lost a child.

“If someone’s having a dark day, be their light,” said Rose George.

Being that light is what George has been trying to do ever since her son, Joshua, passed away from a drug overdose in December 2011.

“I just felt alone and my family was moving on and I didn’t feel like I was, so I started the group, “A Mother’s Loss” on Facebook,” said George.

The support page allows for mothers who have lost a child to share feelings, pictures and memories.

“It helped me get through my rough times and now I’m helping them, new mothers that come in to get through their rough time in life,” said George.

The group has 640 members from all around the world. George said she works hard every day to keep up with the page.

“If it’s one of the mother’s child’s birthday or Angel-versary, what we call it, I’ll post it, so that all the other mothers are there for them. Because after a few years, people forget those dates and I guess it’s up to us to keep our child’s name alive,” said George.

George also started a group for local mothers to meet monthly at the YWCA. George got the idea when a woman came to her for help after a miscarriage.

“A lot of groups had told her, ‘Well, that wasn’t the same thing.’ And I just thought, ‘How many people in this community don’t have somewhere to go?'” said George.

George spends a lot of her time volunteering for other causes too. For instance, she is very active with the Drug- Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County — mostly because of her son’s death.

“I wanted to learn more, I wanted see what I could do to help others to try and fight their disease,” said George.

All of her hard work will be recognized at this year’s YWCA Salute to Women banquet.

“There’s just amazing women that have won award and I’m very, very honored,” said George.

The 2017 banquet will be Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette. George said she will have two tables full of family and friends.

