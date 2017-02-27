Sheriff still confident teens’ deaths will be solved

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — Tips and the reward increase yet again on the Delphi double homicide, and the Carroll County sheriff says investigators remain confident they’ll solve the case.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said authorities continue their work reviewing information they’ve received in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

As of Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police report the reward has increased to $96,000. They say that’s after a flurry of donations from the public and businesses, including a $5,000 donation from Ball Corporation in Monticello.

Nearly 9,000 tips have been received, with about 1,000 of those coming in since Saturday. On Friday, the FBI launched a nationwide campaign utilizing about 6,000 billboards across 46 states.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, east of Delphi. They had vanished the day before while hiking in that area.

Leazenby said investigators remain “very confident and optimistic” they’ll eventually make an arrest, but continue to seek the public’s tips in the case.

Authorities have released a grainy photo of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” That evidence came from German’s cellphone.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...