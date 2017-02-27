Susan Chavers named 2017 YWCA Woman of Distinction

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Telling Indiana’s history through art is something Susan Chavers has excelled at for the past 31 years.

Chavers wrote a 200-page resource guide named “ArtSmart: Indiana” in 1986.

Its goal: develop innovative ways to educate fourth-grade students on the role arts and artists have had in the growth of the state.

“It’s always been important for me to have children and adults see art all around them, to look for it and appreciate it,” Chavers said.

With the help of other volunteers, Chavers’ vision for ArtSmart: Indiana reached new heights in 2008.

The program was developed and introduced online, allowing instant access to numerous images and information – which help tell the rich past of the Hoosier state.

“It’s very important that they understand that Indiana is a fabulous state,” she said.

Outside of ArtSmart: Indiana, Chavers taught grade school in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“Children, they’re our future, and we have to do our best to educate them so they can move forward,” she said.

Educating others is what makes Susan Chavers a 2017 Woman of Distinction.

Chavers served on numerous boards and committees, including 24 years on the board of Duncan Hall.

She encourages others to volunteer locally.

“[Volunteers] can receive an awful lot of satisfaction for themselves, as well as being an enormous gift to the community,” Chavers said.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...