TCSO swears in 3 new deputies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three new sheriff’s deputies are about to take the streets in Tippecanoe County.

Ryne Shoemaker, Levi Richter and Alex Sliger were all sworn in during a brief ceremony Monday morning.

Family members, fellow law enforcement officers and local leaders were also there.

Shoemaker worked at the jail as a correctional officer at one point and said he’s excited for what’s to come.

“Growing up this is all I ever wanted to do and I’m very excited to get out there, serve this community, and help keep it safe and do what I can to better itself,” he said.

Richter said it’s been a long road leading up to today, but says it was all worth it.

“I love the area, I love the neighborhood of the community, I love the school systems,” he said. “Just being able to put myself out for that community just feels like it’s paying back for all they can give to me.”

Sliger said he had been waiting for this moment his entire life.

“To have the opportunity to swear in to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, it is a great honor for me as it gives me the full obligation to give back to my community in which I grew up in,” he said.

Next Monday the deputies will begin about three months of training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...