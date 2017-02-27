West Lafayette man dies in Jackson Highway crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A West Lafayette man was killed in a crash on Jackson Highway Sunday night.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the one car crash happened in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway around 7:45 p.m.

According to deputies, 39-year-old Robert Pope was driving a 1999 Chevy Tahoe northbound on Jackson Highway. When he approached a slight left-leaning curve in the road, Pope drove off the road and hit a wooden fence on the right side of the highway.

The Tahoe then went down a steep embankment and hit a large wooden post before rolling over one time.

Deputies said Pope was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the Tahoe.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said speeding and alcohol could be factors in the crash. Deputies said Pope was not wearing a seat belt.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Otterbein Volunteer Fire Department, Wabash Township Volunteer Fire Department and an ambulance from the Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

