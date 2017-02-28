Big Ten champs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue men’s basketball team captured its Big Ten-leading 23rd regular-season conference championship with an 86-75 win over Indiana on Tuesday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (24-6) are 13-4 in Big Ten play with one game remaining, while every other Big Ten team has at least five conference losses. Purdue concludes the regular season at Northwestern on Sunday. The Boilermakers, who have won seven of eight, have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which will take place March 8 to 12 at Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

“To be able to knock off your rival on your home court for a Big Ten championship is unbelievable,” junior forward Vincent Edwards said. “It’s just an unbelievable experience.”

Purdue’s last Big Ten championship came in 2010.

“This means a lot for our program,” head coach Matt Painter said. There’s a lot of tradition at Purdue.”

Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second to pace Purdue.

Swanigan also had 10 rebounds for his 24th double-double of the season. Edwards added 15 points.

After Indiana cut a 15-point deficit to four early in the second half, the Boilermakers went on a 10-2 run when Indiana’s top two centers both picked up their third foul.

The Hoosiers got as close as 57-51 with 10:07 left, but the Boilermakers answered with seven straight and pulled away.

Indiana only led once, 17-14 midway through the first half.

Mathias answered immediately by scoring 13 points in a 19-6 run to give the Boilermakers a 33-23 lead.

“It was a point of emphasis, cut harder, be aggressive, get open looks. I got hot,” Mathias said.

But even as the Hoosiers clawed their way back, the mounting fouls doomed their hopes for a comeback.

Thomas Bryant picked up his third foul less than 90 seconds into the second half. De’Ron Davis then picked up three fouls in 47 seconds and went to the bench with four fouls and 16:32 left to play.

Swanigan took advantage by scoring 12 points in the final 16 1/2 minutes.

“We beat a good team today,” Painter said. “We were very, very fortunate to get them into foul trouble.”

James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 points for Indiana (16-14, 6-11), which has lost eight of 10. Josh Newkirk and Devonte Green both had 13 points.

