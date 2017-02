SCOTTSDALE, Az. (WISH) — A lineman for the Indianapolis Colts was arrested in Arizona over the weekend.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, defensive lineman David Parry faces charges of robbery, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and theft. following his arrest Saturday.

Parry played at Stanford collegiately and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Parry posted 47 tackles and 3 sacks for the Colts last season.

