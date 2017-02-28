WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school boys basketball sectional scores from Feb 28.
Class A
Sectional 50 — Caston
Covenant Christian def. Caston, 36-32
Sectional 53 — North Vermillion
Rockville def. Turkey Run, 57-52
Sectional 54 — Tri-Central
Clinton Central def. Tri-Central, 61-38
Clinton Prairie vs. Frontier, 60-51
Sectional 34 — Winamac Community
Delphi def. Hebron, 70-63 OT
Sectional 38 — Fountain Central
Covington def. South Vermillion, 58-49
Sectional 18 — Rensselaer Central
Wheeler def. Calumet, 50-49
Twin Lakes def. Andrean, 80-66
Sectional 20 — Maconaquah
West Lafayette def. Northwestern, 64-50
Peru def. Benton Central, 65-44
Sectional 25 — Greencastle
Crawfordsville def. Green Castle, 46-33
Class 4A
Sectional 7 — Lafayette Jeff
Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 56-51
Zionsville def. Harrison, 81-57