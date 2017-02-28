High school boys basketball sectional scores from Feb. 28

Published:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school boys basketball sectional scores from Feb 28.

Class A

Sectional 50 — Caston

Covenant Christian def. Caston, 36-32

Sectional 53 — North Vermillion

Rockville def. Turkey Run, 57-52

Sectional 54 — Tri-Central

Clinton Central def. Tri-Central, 61-38

Clinton Prairie vs. Frontier, 60-51

Sectional 34 — Winamac Community

Delphi def. Hebron, 70-63 OT

Sectional 38 — Fountain Central

Covington def. South Vermillion, 58-49

Sectional 18 — Rensselaer Central

Wheeler def. Calumet, 50-49

Twin Lakes def. Andrean, 80-66

Sectional 20 — Maconaquah

West Lafayette def. Northwestern, 64-50

Peru def. Benton Central, 65-44

Sectional 25 — Greencastle

Crawfordsville def. Green Castle, 46-33

Class 4A

Sectional 7 — Lafayette Jeff

Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 56-51

Zionsville def. Harrison, 81-57