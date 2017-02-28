Historian and author to speak at Purdue on Wednesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A historian and author will be talking with students at Purdue University Wednesday.

Doug Brinkley will sit down with President Mitch Daniels as part of the Presidential Lecture Series.

Brinkley is the author of several books, including ones on Hurricane Katrina, Ronald Reagan and Franklin D. Roosevelt. He is also a history commentator for CNN.

He said it will be nice to sit down with the Purdue community to talk about these historic figures.

“To have somebody like Mitch – who has been a governor, and has been rumored to be a presidential figure in his own right, with his deep bedded knowledge of history – to be able to have a back and forth with him is going to be fun,” Brinkley said.

The event will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fowler Hall on Purdue’s campus. It is free and open to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...