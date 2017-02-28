Human trafficking seminar enlightens Ivy Tech staff, students

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech Community College students and staff feel more enlightened Tuesday after attending a human trafficking seminar.

Tippecanoe County victim specialist Morgan Bow said many people don’t realize it’s happening in their community.

Human trafficking is increasing in the county and throughout the state and country. There were more than 60 cases reported in the state’s northwest region in 2015.

The Indiana Protection for Abused and Trafficked Humans served 178 trafficked victims under 21 last year. Bow said it’s important to share those numbers.

“Sometimes that shock and awe is what you need to kind of get people talking and thinking,” said Bow. “That’s why I like that map so much that the Polaris Project publishes because it lets you really see what we are looking at nationally.”

Indy Star journalist Tim Swarens was also a featured speaker at the seminar. He’s happy to see so many people interested in stopping human trafficking, especially men.

“This is a business driven by demand, and demand is coming from men,” Swarens said. “And so the question is: What kind of man do you want to be?”

There are ways you can help reduce the number of people affected by sex trafficking in your community. You’ve got to look out for the red flags and report them.

Common warning signs for the individual in question are listed below.

Common Work and Living Conditions:

Is not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes

Is under 18 and is providing commercial sex acts

Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp / manager

Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips

Works excessively long and/or unusual hours

Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work

High security measures exist in the work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior:

Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid

Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement

Avoids eye contact

Poor Physical Health:

Lacks health care

Appears malnourished

Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

Lack of Control:

Has few or no personal possessions

Is not in control of his/her own money, no financial records, or bank account

Is not in control of his/her own identification documents (ID or passport)

Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

Other:

Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where he/she is staying/address

Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in

Loss of sense of time

Has numerous inconsistencies in his/her story

This list, supplied by the Polaris Project, is not exhaustive and represents only a selection of possible indicators. Also, the red flags listed here may not always be present in all trafficking cases.

To learn more about human trafficking, visit this website.

