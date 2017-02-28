Mary Alice Nebold named YWCA’s Woman of Wisdom

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Mary Alice Nebold has touched many lives as a teacher, volunteer and academic counselor. The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is now recognizing her call to service and is deeming her this year’s Woman of Wisdom.

“I didn’t think that I had done enough in the community, done enough for other people to even be considered for a Salute to Women award,” said Nebold.

She said she enjoys hearing the soft notes of her piano play throughout her apartment.

“I like the music. And I like to read and I love Purdue sports,” said Nebold.

But Nebold has another hobby — she enjoys giving back.

“I have always said, that I have been blessed and so I need to give back however I can,” said Nebold.

Nebold was president of eight organizations and was the first woman to serve as president of three of them — Gamma Sigma Delta honor society for leaders in agriculture and related sciences, the Lafayette Kiwanis Club, and the Lafayette Kiwanis Foundation.

Kiwanis International honored her with its Tablet of Honor for outstanding leadership and with its Walter Zeller Award for her continued service as a volunteer.

Her most fun title, Diaper Queen, was earned for encouraging Kiwanis members to give 121,540 diapers and 56,672 wipes to the YWCA’s Domestic Violence shelter since 1993.

“I grew up knowing that I needed to give back,” said Nebold.

Governor Frank O’Bannon even recognized Nebold’s hard work and honored her with the Sagamore of the Wabash when she retired from Purdue University.

Nebold put 35 year into teaching Boilermakers. She was a faculty member in the Department of Clothing and Textiles and eventually became a Head Academic Counselor.

She’s also received 20 prestigious awards for teaching and advising.

“My parents made an impact in teaching me that I needed to give, not always received things,” said Nebold.

She is now being honored for her call to service and will be recognized at this year’s YWCA Salute to Women banquet.

