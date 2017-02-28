New apartment development coming to downtown Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — As a way to attract more people to the city, new development is on its way to downtown Frankfort.

“I think it’s going to bring some people downtown. It’s going to create some other opportunities for new business to come in downtown, and it’s just going to enhance the possibility of this city being back on the map like it should be,” Frankfort resident Dan Lytle said.

With construction slated to begin in June, the Nickel Plate Flats will bring 73-market rate apartments to downtown Frankfort. It will sit across from the courthouse square at the intersection of Washington and Jackson streets.

Crews will demolish the current buildings to make way for a 60,000-square-foot complex.

Mayor Chris McBarnes said Iron Men Properties will lead the $7 million project, expected to give the city a new lease on life.

“It takes the city of Frankfort to a new level,” said McBarnes. “It raises our consciousness about what we have the ability to capture and to bring to the city of Frankfort.”

McBarnes is hoping this will draw more people into living downtown.

“This is the revitalization of downtown; this is the single largest quality of place project probably in the history of our downtown,” McBarnes said.

Lytle said he and his wife are considering living in the new building once it opens.

“I know myself, I’ll be moving around town a whole lot more. I love to walk, I love to ride a bike and so forth,” Lytle said. “And it just kind of puts you back in the center where you’re in contact with the people of the city of Frankfort.”

John Virtue owns a couple of businesses downtown.

“It accomplishes so much for the betterment of the downtown,” Virtue said. “It’s obviously going to help my businesses, I feel.”

He said this is a giant step toward improving the area.

“This gives us the opportunity to get some growth. It puts a lot of confidence in our downtown, and we’ve made some great strides in the downtown in the last few years and this really just puts us to a new level,” said Virtue.

Construction is set to begin in June and the new building will be open to tenants in July 2018.

