Purdue opens spring practice under new coach Jeff Brohm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Jeff Brohm era officially began Monday as the Boilermakers opened spring practice inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center. The team had a fast-paced, high-energy practice that focused on competition as well as system installation.

“I liked the first day. I think that our guys flew around with some tempo and they practiced hard,” Brohm said. “I thought they showed a desire to get better and that’s what you want to see. Obviously, there are a lot of things you want to correct, but I liked the tempo of our guys. I liked the way they took the field and the mindset they had.”

Part of Monday’s focus was to practice as fast as possible. Brohm’s offenses have historically featured an up-tempo pace, but the goal was also to throw as much as possible at the team to see how they respond and compete. Brohm said he wants to see what his quarterbacks excel at so they can take advantages of the strengths while working on the weakness. He also stressed that the quarterback competition will be a competition.

“It will be a competition at quarterback,” Brohm said. “We’ll make sure the guys competing for the spot will get equal opportunity and plenty of repetitions. We’ll throw them under the fire as much as we can and work through spring, summer and into fall. We’ll probably decided then. We don’t really have a time table, but we will take it into fall camp. Nowadays, especially in this conference in big time football, you need more than one guy to be ready.”

Quarterbacks David Blough and Elijah Sindelar spoke to the media after practice and stressed how important competition is, not just at their position, but across the field. Both also are pleased with how things have gone under the new coaching staff as well as the offense it brings. Their interviews can be found below.

Quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm had his first chance to watch Blough, Sindelar and Jared Sparks. He wants an opportunity to give all three guys a fresh start so he can watch them all and make his own judgments, without relying too much on previous seasons’ production.

“I thought the guys were eager to get out here,” Brian Brohm said. “Obviously, the first day everything isn’t going to go perfectly, but I thought the energy was good and the competition was good, so I’m really happy with it. I want to see the guys transition from learning in the classroom to applying it on the field. Now, I want to see them progress from practice to practice. Today was the starting point, so now hopefully we’ll get better every day from here.”

The Boilermakers will be back on the practice field Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. All 14 remaining practices are open to the public and free of charge, though pictures and videos are not allowed. The full spring schedule is below.

2017 Purdue Spring Football Schedule

March 1 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 3 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 6 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 8 (Scrimmage) — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 20 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 22 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 24 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 27 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 29 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 31 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 1 (Scrimmage) — TBA, 10 a.m.

April 3 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 8 (Spring Game) — Ross-Ade, 1 p.m.

