Purdue Pete visits with Woodland Elem. kindergartners

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ahead of Purdue’s big game against Indiana on Tuesday night, some kindergartners at Woodland Elementary School got a special visit.

A Woodland student teacher, who’s also a Boilermaker cheerleader, read “Help Purdue Pete Find His Hammer” to some Woodland students Tuesday morning.

After that, Purdue Pete made an appearance. Pete took the kids on a scavenger hunt to help him find his hammer.

It was a complete surprise to Woodland students.

“I love it when you can bring something like that in the class and when it’s Purdue Pete, everybody gets excited. So seeing something that’s larger than life is a big deal to the kids,” Woodland teacher Della Grimes said.

This was the first time Purdue Pete paid that class a visit.

