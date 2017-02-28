Purdue tries to clench a Big Ten title with win against IU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — No 16-ranked Purdue’s second rivalry game of the season happens Tuesday night, and it means a lot more than just another win against Indiana.

There’s a Big Ten Title on the line, and this win has more at stake than the previous 69-64 victory on Feb. 9 at Assembly Hall. With a Boiler win over the Hoosiers, Purdue would clench a conference championship – which hasn’t been done since 2010.

Not only would Purdue sweep their crimson rivals, but it also drives the Gold and Black in the right direction for the Big Ten Tournament.

Although Purdue is focused on the Big Ten Championship, the players said defeating IU is essential.

“We’re kind of in a balance between talking about it and not talking about it. … Right now, we’re just trying to get ready for IU,” Purdue junior forward Vincent Edwards said.

Purdue junior guard Dakota Mathias said the team is aware that if they win this game, they win the Big Ten.

“We’ve talked about that amongst ourselves,” Mathias said. “But at the same time, this is IU. It’s a big rivalry … and we just have to be ready to go.”

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Mackey Arena.

Sports 18’s Andrew Pogar will be live tonight on News 18 at Five and Six with a preview of the game. We will also have a full wrapup from the matchup with highlights and postgame reaction on News 18 at 11.

