Purdue women head to 23rd annual Big Ten Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team opens postseason play this week, heading to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament, and will play the winner of No. 12 seed Illinois and No. 13 seed Nebraska on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Big Ten Tournament has been a place of magic for the Old Gold & Black, where they’ve won nine titles in 22 years, including four in the last 10 years under head coach Sharon Versyp. The Boilermakers have won eight of their nine titles not as the No. 1 seed, including all four under Versyp, most recently taking the crown in 2013 as the No. 3 seed. Eight of the titles have been won in Indianapolis, including the last six in Bankers Life Fieldhouse (formerly Conseco).

The Boilermakers have won their last four heading into the conference tournament, holding opponents to 51.8 points and 31.6 percent from the field during the run. Purdue held Iowa and Minnesota to season-low scoring totals of 52 and 54 points, respectively, and limited Rutgers to 42 points on Feb. 15.

Tournament action starts Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., with the Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers, followed by Wisconsin and Rutgers at approximately 4 p.m.

