Severe weather chances possible with overnight storm system

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Weather Service is predicting a severe weather threat for Central Indiana coming late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The threats with this approaching storm system will be heavy rain, damaging straight-line winds, large hail and the possibility for tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center reports nearly 40 million people in the area stretching from Arkansas to Ohio are at risk for storms. Indiana is among the Midwest states included in the “highest risk” category.

The SPC had the entire News 18 viewing area under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, but it has since bumped up our southern counties to a Moderate Risk. Those counties affected are: Boone, Benton, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren, along with the southern portions of Carroll and White counties.

A Moderate Risk is a level 4 of 5 on the convective outlook scale and means widespread severe storms will be possible. The northern half of the News 18 viewing area remains under the Enhanced Risk. Those counties affected are: Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Howard, Jasper, Miami, Newton, Pulaski and White.

The timing of the system is also poor with the severity predicted. NWS reports storms are possible any time after 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting into early Wednesday morning. Weather Team 18 predicts the severest wave looks to hit Indiana’s western counties between 2-3 a.m. and come into Tippecanoe County around 4-5 a.m. It should move out of the eastern counties by 6-7 a.m.

The storms bring with it a cold front and temperatures will fall throughout Wednesday, bringing the 40s back into the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

