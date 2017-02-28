Stepping up search tactics in Delphi double homicide case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Law enforcement in Carroll County is stepping up search tactics in the Delphi double homicide case.

It’s been two weeks since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found dead in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trails.

Indiana State Police not only began passing out flyers about the case, but they have also began setting up road blocks around the city.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum joined us live on News 18 at Noon to talk about the importance of the new tactics.

Slocum said officers passed out about 1,000 flyers Monday. The effort was focusing on the Amish and German Baptist community, who a lot of times don’t follow electronic forms of media.

“We just wanted to make sure we were getting the information out to everyone in this case,” he said. “And that’s just another way for us to get more sets of eyeballs on the information, hopefully giving us the tip that we need.”

The flyers include a picture of both girls and a photo of the “main suspect” in the case. It also has contact information. Authorities are continuing to pass out flyers to people and businesses on Tuesday.

After rumors started circulated about an arrest, Slocum took to Twitter with this message: “There has been no arrest in the double murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. Investigators are still working hard.”

