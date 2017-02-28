YWCA ‘Salute to Women’ honors Nancee Hetrick

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Looking back on more than three decades as a police officer, Nancee Hetrick has many stories. Her own begins and ends in West Lafayette where she spend her entire career as a patrol officer; the first woman in the history of the department to put on a badge alongside her brothers in blue.

But don’t call her a trailblazer.

“I was just doing what I wanted to do,” she said.

Hetrick shies away from the spotlight. But the lives impacted by her life’s work inspired others to nominate her as a 2017 Woman of Distinction. It’s part of the YWCA of Greater Lafayette’s annual Salute to Women.

Hetrick retired from the force, but still stays busy. She serves on the Indiana State FOP Critical Incident Memorial team, which responds to all deaths in the line of duty to provide support and assistance in the days that follow.

She also serves at the national level for Concerns of Police Survivors – a group that provides support for those who’ve lost a loved one in the line of duty.

A decade after helping launch self-defense classes for women and children in West Lafayette, she still teaches classes regularly.

“When they come in that first day and then watch how they walk out at the end, they’ve just got so much confidence and empowerment in themselves,” Hetrick said. “They realize that if they have to, they can take care of themselves.”

She said she’s thankful to be honored.

“I thank them, but I don’t do it to get honors,” she said.

Hetrick does it to serve and protect.

“As long as they’ll have me, I’ll keep busy with them,” she said.

The 2017 YWCA Salute to Women ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette.

