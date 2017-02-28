YWCA Woman of Distinction Cathy Potter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has been sharing the stories of a group of local women who will be honored at the 43rd annual YWCA Salute to Women dinner. Among that group is longtime West Lafayette resident Cathy Potter, who has dedicated her time and resources to the community.

Potter was born in Iowa, but has called West Lafayette home for more than five decades.

“Came here in ’63, 1963, and have lived in the same house all those years in the New Chauncey Neighborhood,” she said.

Potter said the first organization she really got involved with was the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette. Last year, she was recognized as a 50-year member.

“Just had so many opportunities in the league to learn. I would say, first of all, to be energized and stimulated, to make friends, and I think to make a difference,” Potter said.

After stepping away from the workforce to raise her family, she began a new career with the Girl Scouts. She believes her volunteer work for the organization helped her land the job.

Following that, Potter spent 17 years at Purdue University as a fundraiser for the Veterinary School and also spent time working for the Purdue libraries.

After retiring nearly two decades ago, she hasn’t slowed down one bit.

“I became the representative from my church St. Andrew United Methodist to the Lafayette Urban Ministry, and there I was on the board for, I don’t know, eight or 10 years and became president of that organization,” said Potter.

She said that expanded her horizons even more.

“You really have special opportunities to help people who really needed help,” Potter said.

She said she’s honored to be named a Woman of Distinction, but considers the relationships she built and experiences she’s encountered a reward in itself.

Her outlook on the future.

“I’m not going to slow down,” she said. “I sometimes say I’m going to, but then that never seems to work out.”

The 2017 YWCA Salute to Women ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette.

