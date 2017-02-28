YWCA Woman of Innovation Clara Cordova

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — From starting the only Latina Girl Scout troop in Tippecanoe County to being a key resource for Latino families throughout the state, Clara Cordova is recognized for her leadership among women. That’s why she’ll be receiving this year’s Woman of Innovation award at this year’s Salute to Women.

Girl Scout Troop 3800 is more than a source for cookies.

“Emily, Alyssa,” Cordova said while scrolling through recent pictures on her phone.

Cordova, the troop founder and leader, talks about how her group of girls differs from others.

“We try to learn to them how to write, how to spell, how to read in Spanish,” she said.

Cordova mentors her scouts as future Latina leaders, by taking them to visit local colleges and encouraging them to read.

“I understand they live in the United States, but they have their parents coming from another country,” said Cordova. “And they need to mix that to make a better world.”

That’s what Cordova does when she signs up for every opportunity to grow and learn, attending training and certifications to help in her advocacy.

“It’s very difficult for us,” she said.

Cordova said now, more than ever, educating the Latino and Latina community is so important.

“So many people doesn’t have papers now, so they need to keep their records – your taxes, your pay stubs, your paid utilities all together – before something happens,” she said.

Cordova believes all women should create life, educate, shape destinies, and care for the next citizens of this world. She never expected to be recognized for her actions.

“I do my work only for what I want to do not to receive any award, or any interviews or something like that,” said Cordova.

The 2017 YWCA Salute to Women ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette.

